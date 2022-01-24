City officials announce Sunport to get major upgrades

The Albuquerque International Sunport is going to undergo its largest renovation in 30 years. | Courtesy CABQ/Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Sunport is going to undergo its largest renovation in 30 years. The $85 million plan will move the security checkpoint and add a food court. Once complete, the new TSA checkpoint will be at the top of the escalators where the old Tia Juanita’s Restaurant is located, and in the old TSA spot, a new food court with some room for local favorites.

“We hope down the road, this will be way down the road. But that might even include iconic local shops and businesses, whether it’s Dion’s or Laguna Burger or whatever. It’s certainly part of the plan,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

Construction is expected to take three years to complete with construction phases beginning in January 2023. That includes plans to minimize the impact of increased travelers during the Balloon Fiesta and holidays. The project is funded with revenue generated by the CABQ Department of Aviation and federal funds. The city says shops and restaurants will be available at all times during construction. According to a news release from the city, the plan will also convert lighting throughout the terminal to LED, furthering the Sunport’s sustainability efforts. 

