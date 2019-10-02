City officials announce Los Altos Park master plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Los Altos Park could be getting a facelift.

“In order for people to come in and start using it again, locals as well as out of towners we do need to spruce it up some,” said Councilor Diane Gibson.

Councilor Gibson believes by bringing in more people with these new additions the homeless problem will get under control. She also says the city is out providing services and help on a daily basis and that they are making progress with camps down from 15 to just two or three.

They also discussed the new additions including a brand new BMX park and redoing the softball fields, and adding another one to turn the park into a softball complex that could host regional tournaments.

The mayor wants to use the hotel tax to pay for the $10 million plan which needs city council approval.

