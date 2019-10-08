City offers workshops to teach people about planning, zoning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Problems with new development going up in your neighborhood? The City of Albuquerque wants to teach you how to address issues correctly.

The city’s planning department said many people are unsure how the process works. They are hoping a new workshop series will help people get educated before they find themselves needing help.

Complaints about planning, land use and zoning are common in the metro.

“A lot of times, you hear people pushing back because they do not understand what the processes are,” Francine Pacheco with the planning department said.

Pacheco said many people do not know the first thing about the planning process.

“They feel that their land-use rights are being threatened, or they do not understand how things will change,” Pacheco said.

The city aims to change that with a series of eight civic skills workshops this month.

The first one kicks off Tuesday night at the Jeanne Bellamah Community Center.

“We want them to understand how these decisions impact them, how zoning impacts them and how land use impacts them,” Pacheco said.

The classes will teach people about terminology, different policies and regulations, take people step-by-step through the integrated development ordinance, as well as the city’s interactive zoning map available online.

“People can look up their land and property and figure out what the zoning means, what uses are allowed and what protections are there,” Pacheco said. “If their neighbor has land for sale, they can find out what the zoning is and what can be built next to them.”

She said the goal is to give the community the knowledge and skillset to navigate the process.

“It is about giving power back to the community members,” Pacheco said.

They will also be discussing how certain communities have been disproportionately impacted by planning in the past.

Click here to view workshop times and locations.