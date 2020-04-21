City offers system for selling local produce

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - If you're a pet parent, chances are, your animals are soaking up the extra time at home with you during the pandemic.

"We see on social media, the cats are nay and the dogs are yay, but ultimately, I think all the pets are happy to have the extra attention, the extra love," said Dr. Sonja Sims, an associate veterinarian at Valley Vetco.