City offers system for selling local produce

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local food producers will have a new way to sell their produce to New Mexicans. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced Tuesday that both the downtown Grower’s Market and the Rail Yards Market will offer pre-orders from vendors. The downtown Grower’s Market will allow pick up on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Fusion Theatre parking lot at 708 First Street Northwest. The Rail Yard Market will be open on Sundays and allow pick up with a receipt.

