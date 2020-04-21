City offers system for selling local produce

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local food producers will have a new way to sell their produce to New Mexicans. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced Tuesday that both the downtown Grower’s Market and the Rail Yards Market will offer pre-orders from vendors. The downtown Grower’s Market will allow pick up on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Fusion Theatre parking lot at 708 First Street Northwest. The Rail Yard Market will be open on Sundays and allow pick up with a receipt.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Essential Businesses
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites