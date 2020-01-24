Live Now
House managers wrapping up arguments at Trump impeachment trial

City offers program for seniors to receive care at home

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – The City of Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Area Agency on Aging is taking care of senior citizens in the community.

The Area Agency on Aging is responsible for planning and implementing a comprehensive array of services, all designated for the highest quality of life for our seniors in the least restrictive living environment.

Cabinet Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez and Planner Brian Alvarado of Area Agency of Aging discuss what services are provided.

“We provide services in dollars statewide, to local programs so that they can provide these needed services in senior care communities. We also want to advocate people to stay in their homes, so home care services and service delivery in the home is very important,” said Hotrum-Lopez.

For more information call the Senior Information Line at (505) 764-6400.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Friday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞