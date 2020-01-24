City offers program for seniors to receive care at home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – The City of Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Area Agency on Aging is taking care of senior citizens in the community.

The Area Agency on Aging is responsible for planning and implementing a comprehensive array of services, all designated for the highest quality of life for our seniors in the least restrictive living environment.

Cabinet Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez and Planner Brian Alvarado of Area Agency of Aging discuss what services are provided.

“We provide services in dollars statewide, to local programs so that they can provide these needed services in senior care communities. We also want to advocate people to stay in their homes, so home care services and service delivery in the home is very important,” said Hotrum-Lopez.

For more information call the Senior Information Line at (505) 764-6400.