ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s never too early to start looking for summer jobs.

The city is now hiring lifeguards, aquatics aides and head lifeguards for its pools. Pay starts at $9.35 an hour.

If you’re a college student looking for a unique opportunity, U.S. Sen. Tom Udall is looking for a college student to become an intern at his Washington, D.C. office. It is a full-time position and the deadline to apply is March 15.

For more information about summer jobs in the city, click here.