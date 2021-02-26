City offering parking ticket amnesty period beginning March 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are thousands of outstanding parking tickets in Albuquerque, instead of going to court or paying triple the original amount, the city is offering people a deal. “I’m the type of person who looks at the twenty-dollars and says, it’s better to pay it now than get the penalities later on,” said Victoria Vandame, an Albuquerque resident. When it comes to parking tickets, there are thousands of people who don’t pay right away.

“I have been guilty of not paying that parking ticket right away,” said Jean, an Albuquerque woman who has receieved a ticket or two in her time living here. The original fine is doubled ten days after failing to pay the parking ticket, and it triples after thirty days.

“After the 30-day period, the citations are escalated to the Metropolitan Court,” said Parking Division Manager, Jeremy Keiser. But now, the city is offering a one-month amnesty period. Starting March 1, if you have one of those 7,000 outstanding tickets, you can pay the original fine, avoid going to court, and save some cash.

This comes after the city slowed down some of its parking enforcement because of the pandemic. “We weren’t hitting some of those meters with our parking enforcement, as we’ve done in the past,” said Keiser.

Keiser says they usually give about 40,000 to 50,000 citations in a year. This year, they gave out about 30,000 citations. Out of those, 7,000 have not paid their fines. He hopes anyone with an outstanding ticket will take advantage of the opportunity because starting April 1, they’ll be sent to court.

The most expensive ticket is for parking in a handicapped space. That starts at a $300 fine, and can climb to $500 before going to court.