City of Albuquerque offering Grab & Go shopping event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those looking to shop local for the holidays can do so while staying COVID-safe. The city is hosting a Grab and Go event next Saturday.

People can shop online until Dec. 2 and then pick up their items at the Albuquerque Museum on Dec. 5. Those who do buy products will stay in their cars and their bags will be brought directly to them. Products range from bath and body to home décor, jewelry, and more. More information is available on their website.

