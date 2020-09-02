City offering free WiFi hotspot map for distance learning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is still providing Wi-Fi at parks and community centers across the metro, and to help people find the hot spots, it’s set up a map on the city’s website. It shows the location and the times the Wi-Fi is available. There are also directions on how to connect to it.
The City is still providing free WiFi access at City parks and community centers around ABQ. There are a lot of challenges for families when it comes to virtual learning, the internet shouldn’t be one of them. Find an access point near you at https://t.co/U2LNDF5Erw. pic.twitter.com/blmYMJdomh— Mayor Tim Keller (@MayorKeller) September 2, 2020
