City offering free WiFi hotspot map for distance learning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is still providing Wi-Fi at parks and community centers across the metro, and to help people find the hot spots, it’s set up a map on the city’s website. It shows the location and the times the Wi-Fi is available. There are also directions on how to connect to it.

