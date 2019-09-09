City of Rio Rancho asks for help with illegal dumping

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- The City of Rio Rancho is asking the public for help in tackling an ongoing problem with illegal dumpsites. The mayor is asking for volunteers to help pick up trash at his first Rally in the Desert Event from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 14 and is even offering prizes for the teams that remove the most trash.

The city will offer light refreshments for the volunteers at City Hall as well as gloves and trash bags for the clean-up. Just last year, the city hauled off 250 tons of trash from these illegal dumpsites.

“It’s actually more difficult, more dangerous, and more costly if you get caught to dump in the desert,” said Mayor Greg Hull.

Mayor Hull says fines associated with illegal dumping can be as much as $500. To register for the event, volunteers are asked to fill out a form and return it to Keep Rio Rancho Beautiful by Monday, September 9. You may also mail your form to Rio Rancho City Hall at 3200 Civic Center Circle NE, Suite 100, Rio Rancho, New Mexico 87144.

You can also call 891-5015 to register. Click here for the registration form.