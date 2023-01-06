ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Parks and Rec department is hosting its annual Polar Bear Plunge this Saturday. This chilly event is benefitting the swim lesson scholarship fund and the BioPark for penguins and polar bears.

All the processes from this event will give free swimming lessons to kids in the community who need them the most. And second, this also supports the polar bear and penguins at the BioPark. This allows the zoo to buy some winter snacks for them.

Participants pay $40 to jump in the pool and $50 to go down the slide. You can register or donate at www.cabq.gov/plunge. Doors will open at 10 a.m. for participants on January 7 and the first plunge of the morning will begin at 10:30 a.m. The event is at Sierra Vista Outdoor Pool and the pool’s temperature is about 32 degrees this time of year.

For more information rallyup.com/polarplunge.