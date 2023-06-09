ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City’s Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with other city departments to launch the park pop-up program, previously known as the “Neighborhood Park Activation Program.” The parks pop-up program invites neighborhood groups, associations, non-profits, and educational institutions to initiate community-led recreational, arts, culture, and educational programming in city parks.

The first event will be on June 16, 2023, at Bennie J. Aragon Park, from 3 p.m. -7 p.m. Community members will sign up to read aloud a section of a book. Each hour of the event will be dedicated to a different genre. There will also be a craft booth, music, a bicycle clinic, park games, and snacks.

For more information visit cabq.gov.