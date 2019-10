ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The City of Albuquerque’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting their first-ever Trunk or Treat event.

The department is encouraging businesses, community groups, or anyone to host a trunk or treat booth. All you have to do is decorate the back of your car and hand out candy to kids.

The free event will take place on Thursday starting at 5 p.m. at Balloon Fiesta Park. For additional information or to register your trunk, click here.