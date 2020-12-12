City of Albuquerque’s new website aimed to be more user-friendly

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has given its website a major upgrade. The Technology and Innovation Department launched a redesigned website this week. The website offers easier access to information on things like Albuquerque’s crime strategy, youth initiatives and Economic Development.

The city says the site gets 10 million a year and it wanted its information presented in a more user-friendly way. Albuquerque worked with local company Paper Plane Branding and Marketing on the redesign.

Earlier this week, Mayor Tim Keller, Interim Chief Harold Medina, and leaders from the Albuquerque Police Department gave an update on anti-crime operations and programs in the city. While crime in Albuquerque is still high, the mayor acknowledged that Albuquerque is in a better position than other cities. “Out of 67 of the largest cities in America, we are one of just two cities that have actually seen violent crime go down in every category and flat in homicide,” said Mayor Keller citing a report from the Major City Chiefs Association.

Latest News