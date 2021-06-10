City of Albuquerque’s new project aims to increase bee population

FILE – In this July 8, 2015 file photo a bumblebee gathers nectar on a wildflower in Appleton, Maine. A United Nations sponsored scientific mega-report warns that too many species of pollinators are nearing extinction. These are bees, butterflies, even some birds and 20,000 other species that are crucial to the worlds food supply. (AP […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque wants to be more bee-friendly, so they’re starting a project at different parks that will help attract bees and other pollinators. The city recently receieved $20,000 from the state to plant flowers that will increase the bee population at local parks.

“What you’re going to see is more color, a lot of our pollinators are colorful,” said Mark Chavez, the Assistant Director of Parks and Rec for the City of Albuquerque. “You’ll see a change in plants that face the street, and at Xeric Park you’re going to see a pollinator meadow,” Chavez explained.

Quigley Park on San Pedro near Candelaria is another park that will be seeing new pollinator-friendly plants. They say they’ll be replacing a lot of the existing shrubbery at Quigley Park. Both the parks will have educational signs in front of each plant so homeowners can duplicate them in their own gardens and landscapes, increasing nectar and pollen sources available for bees and butterflies.

“We’ve heard stories in the news about bees that are in the decline, the idea to increase habitat and food sources for the bees,” said Steve Baca, the assistant vision director for the New Mexico Department of Agriculture.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department will also post information on the pollinator friendly plants on their website. The city says they’re expected to begin the planting process this summer. They also say this is only the beginning of many future pollinator-friendly projects.