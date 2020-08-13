City of Albuquerque’s Esperanza Bike Shop holding pop-up clinics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With people seeking more socially distant activities like cycling, the city is helping people make sure their bikes are in good working order. The Esperanza Bike Shop is holding pop-up clinics around town while the regular shop is closed, offering basic services like fixing flats and adjusting brakes.

While the team does have some supplies on hand, they recommend bringing what you’ll need for your repair. “If you know you have a flat tire and you don’t know how to fix it, we can definitely teach you how to do it. We’ll talk you through the repair over here,” said Hugh Hulse.

People can also call the shop if they have spare bike parts or supplies they would like to donate. All clinics run from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m and are dependent on the weather.

Schedule and locations of pop-up clinics:

Mondays at Los Altos Park; 10100 Lomas Boulevard NE, near the pool

Wednesdays at Robinson Park; 810 Copper Avenue NW

Fridays at Bataan Memorial Park; 748 Tulane Drive NE

Saturdays at Mariposa Basin Park; 4900 Kachina Street NW

Sundays at Montgomery Park

