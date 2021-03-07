2020 progress report shows ABQ going in right direction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday, the City of Albuquerque released their progress report for 2020. A press release from the city describes the report as a biennial summary of progress across eight major goals set by the city council, compiled by the Indicators Progress Commission (IPC). The report compares Albuquerque to Colorado Springs, El Paso, Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, and Tucson.

The eight major goals the report looks at are:

Human Development and Family

Public Safety

Public Infrastructure

Sustainable Community Development

Environmental Protection

Economic Vitality

Community and Cultural Engagement

Governmental Excellence and Effectiveness

The report shows Albuquerque has high marks when it comes to access to health care and insurance coverage, ranking slightly above the national average. Sixty percent of the residents surveyed rate Albuquerque’s quality of life as excellent or good with about half saying they are feeling hopeful about the direction of the city.

Read the full report below: