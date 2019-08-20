City of Albuquerque works with DOJ to tame tensions with police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s mayor told a judge Tuesday that the Albuquerque Police Department is making great progress in its effort to reform.

A few years ago, the Department of Justice reprimanded the department for being reckless with its use of force. Mayor Keller on Tuesday morning went before Federal Judge James Browing saying the city and it’s police force are back on track.

“We have to make sure we implement the use of force policy now we all agree on it, we’ve got to train everyone on it. that’s going to take almost a year and so we are working on how we get that training down physically like with space in the academy while also training more officers,” said Keller.

The mayor says they’ve invested $24 million in reform efforts.