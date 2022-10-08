ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Broadband Office hosted its first internet resources fair Saturday. The event was a part of an effort to close Albuquerque’s digital divide.

Those who went were able to learn about the affordable connectivity program, federal benefits, how to get connected through local internet providers, how to access free public wifi, and the benefits of quality internet access and education.

“Internet is everything nowadays. It means the ability to talk to our loved ones; it means the ability to telemedicine, if you want to apply for a job online,” explained ABQ Broadband Program Manager Catherine Nicolaou.

Attendees said access to the internet is important as it impacts society in many aspects. An example of this could be as simple as children needing to use a computer to do homework.

The City said they’re hoping to do more of these events in the future.