City of Albuquerque working on widening Unser Boulevard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major road construction project on one of the metro’s busiest corridors is revving up and it comes with a hefty price tag. The mayor’s office is asking the city council to sign off on an engineering form to widen a 2.7 mile stretch of Unser Boulevard. City Council Cynthia Borrego said the project is much needed for a fast-growing west side.

“Unser is absolutely the main arterial. And they’re considered actually major arterials on the long-range major street plan that are intended to move traffic,” she said. “There’s also residential subdivisions that are continuing to be built out here.”

All the development contributes to major traffic on Unser, which runs from Rio Rancho all the way south of I-40. While much of Unser is four lanes, part of it is still two lanes. The project would widen Unser from two lanes to four lanes from Paradise, through the Paseo Del Norte intersection, down to Kimmick. While it’s less than a three-mile stretch, the project comes with a $29 million price tag.

Councilor Borrego said the high cost is due to the large scale of the project.

“There is property acquisition, right of way, that we need to take and we also need to improve the intersections to make sure they’re safe. We’re also going to be putting in bike lanes and connections that wouldn’t ordinarily exist and pedestrian safety improvements, and also ADA compliance,” she said. So, there’s a lot to these projects that in the future, hopefully, we will see them. And this area is growing very fast.”

The land acquisition is a big factor contributing to cost. According to the potential engineering firm for the project, about 160 feet of land needs to be acquired by the city for the widening of Unser. Councilor Borrego said she is working to get the federal government to help cover some of the costs.

