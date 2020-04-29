City of Albuquerque working on plan for summer youth sports programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller during his Tuesday town hall talked about youth sports programs, saying they plan on having a full summer of the activities.

The mayor said they will likely be different in terms of how they are operated. He said the plan is after Memorial Day, the city will be allowing programs to pick up like little leagues and adult softball leagues. He also said they are working on regulation as far as tailgating and the number of games played.

The full plan for upcoming summer programs has not yet been released.

