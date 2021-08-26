City of Albuquerque, Workforce Connection host early education job fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Early Childhood Education and Care Department, along with several other partners will be hosting an in-person early childhood educator job fair. This is an opportunity to meet with potential employers, submit applications for open positions, and even accept on-site interviews and job offers.

Shana Runck spoke about the job fair, which takes place Saturday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Albuquerque Workforce Connection Office. She said there will be positions available at entry-level all the way to jobs for more seasoned professionals.

They also partner with CNM to provide scholarships for those looking to get more experience in early education. For more information, visit the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department website.