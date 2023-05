ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More speed cameras could soon be popping up on Albuquerque streets. During the State of the City on Saturday, Mayor Tim Keller said he wants to double the number of speed cameras.

Right now, there are 17 across the city. The city told News 13 that in the last year, there have been more than 62,000 violations with roughly $2.7M in fines collected so far.