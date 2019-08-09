City of Albuquerque vows to protect rights of Native Americans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is promising to protect people of the Navajo Nation.

A memorandum of understanding signed Friday by the mayor recognizes that the city and the Navajo Nation are working together to ensure native peoples can participate in society without losing their culture or heritage.

“I think this is a catalyst that will make sure it can spread across the United States, and really push towards really recognizing Native American, American Indian, Indigenous people, Alaskan people…not only human rights, but more importantly them as really citizens,” Seth Damon, Speaker of the 24th Navajo Nation Council, said.

Albuquerque is only the second city in the nation to sign such a memorandum.