ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 30th Handicapped and Elderly Assistance to Service Our Neighbors (HEATS ON) event took place Saturday. A local union took part in the kick-off.

City of Albuquerque Department of Seniors Affairs and United Association (U.A.) of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 412 celebrated their partnership with the event. The focus of the gathering is to provide essential services for those that need help preparing their home for the winter season.

“Senior Affairs sees the positive impact partnerships like this have in helping older adults maintain their independence and remain in their homes,” said Director of Senior Affairs Anna Sanchez, “The essential services the Local 412 volunteers provide do more than just ensure the heat is on, they help provide safety, comfort, and a better quality of life.”

412 Volunteer Team | Photo Courtesy of City of Albuquerque

Volunteer assignment briefing | Photo Courtesy of City of Albuquerque

412 Volunteer Crew | Photo Courtesy of City of Albuquerque

The HEATS ON Project is a national program. Volunteers help install smoke detectors, replace light bulbs, startup furnaces, and check for carbon monoxide safety precautions.

“This project has become more than a volunteer service day for the Local 412, this day is seen as us taking care of our own, that is how invested we have become in servicing our community,” said Union 412 Business Manager Courtenay Eichhorst, “We are proud of the partnership for the past three decades and grateful to continue this work with Mayor Tim Keller and the City of Albuquerque Senior Affairs.”

In Albuquerque, the volunteers help out 100 homes belonging to seniors and disabled community members each year.