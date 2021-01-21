City of Albuquerque upgrades ABQ Ride app

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is upgrading its ABQ Ride app. ABQRide+ will offer new features like real-time bus locations, stop information, trip planning, ticketing, and more. Also, a new feature is a link to the city’s latest events. The app is free on Apple’s app store and Google Play. The original app will still be available until next month.

“As technology is ever-evolving, we want to make sure that we provide our riders with the best information available. We know this upgrade will make it easier for residents and visitors alike to access information and use public transportation,” said Danny Holcomb in a news release, Transit Director.

According to the same news release, the following are some of the features the ABQRIDE+ app is providing: