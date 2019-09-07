City of Albuquerque unveils electric car fleet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The City of Albuquerque is working toward turning the Duke City green. On Saturday, Mayor Tim Keller unveiled the first of many new electric cars that will replace the city’s fleet vehicles.

The city plans on transitioning 255 of them, which is just more than 60% of the fleet, to electric or hybrid power. They expect to have the first 50 of them by the end of 2020 and the full fleet will cost $1.6 million.

“We are using some funding from PNM and also some help from the Volkswagon settlement, it’s not actually hitting the city’s budget,” said Mayor Keller.

The first car in the new fleet is a Chevy Bolt which comes with its own charger and can be plugged into outlets just installed in a city parking lot. The city says it will eventually phase out the trash trucks with greener options and also bring in electric buses.