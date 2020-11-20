City of Albuquerque trash, recycling, will not be collected on Thanksgiving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque reports that the Solid Waste Management Department will not collect trash, recycling, or large items on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26. Residential customers who typically receive service on Thursdays are asked to put their trash or recyclables at the curb for collection on Friday, Nov. 27. Customers who normally are serviced on Friday will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 28.

The department says large items scheduled through 311 for Thursday customers should be on the curb Friday, Nov. 27. Large items scheduled through 311 for Friday should be placed on the curb Saturday, Nov. 28.

On Thanksgiving, all three convenience centers, Montessa Park, Don Reservoir, and Eagle Rock will be closed. They will reopen on Friday, Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Cerro Colorado Landfill will also be closed for the holiday. They will reopen on Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eagle Rock Convenience Center, 6301 Eagle Rock Rd. NE

Don Reservoir Convenience Center,114 th St. and Central SW

St. and Central SW Montessa Park Convenience Center, 3512 Los Picaros Rd. SE

Cerro Colorado Landfill, 18000 Cerro Colorado SW

Latest Local News: