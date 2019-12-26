City of Albuquerque trash, recycling will not be collected on New Year’s Day

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Management Department reminds the public that they will not be collecting trash, large items, or recycling on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Residents who are serviced on Wednesday will be serviced on Thursday, January 2 while those serviced on Thursday will have their collection on Friday, January 3. Customers who have their collection on Friday will be serviced on Saturday, January 4.

On New Year’s Day, all three convenience centers, Montessa Park, Don Reservoir, and Eagle Rock will be closed in addition to the Cerro Colorado Landfill. The centers will reopen from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

The landfill will reopen on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

