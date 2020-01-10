City of Albuquerque Transit Dept. talks ART and ABQ Ride

The Albuquerque Rapid Transit system began servicing riders on November 30 and runs from the Central and Unser Transit Center on the westside to Central Tramway Boulevard and covers 19 stations between Coors and Louisiana. Director of the Transit Department, Danny Holcomb visits the set to discuss ART and the services it provides.

While the ART system has been a hot topic in the city, Danny explains that ART is a work in progress as the city tries to work out any kinks in the system.

“It’s just a work in progress and eventually it’ll be to the point where I think everyone’s going to be proud of the system,” said Danny.

During the introduction of the bus system, ART riders had their fees waived. ART fare can now be purchased on the ABQ RIDEtix app as well as at ticket vending machines located at each station.

ART’s honor system involves random checks to ensure everyone on the bus has a ticket. In terms of ridership, he says that the city aims to increase it across the board including Rapid Ride buses.

“We’d like to see high ridership numbers throughout the day on every one of our routes ultimately,” said Danny. “The ridership for the month of December of just 2019 is about a 10% increase in what it was in 2018 on Rapid Ride.”

For additional information on the ART system, visit the City of Albuquerque’s transit website.