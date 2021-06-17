City of Albuquerque to welcome back summer events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer fun is back on the city’s schedule. The City of Albuquerque expects most COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted very soon and they’re planning on bringing fan-favorite events back. It all started on the Fourth of July.

People can once again watch fireworks at Balloon Fiesta Park in addition to other parks all across the city “We’re very excited to say the rocket’s red glare is back and it’ll be better than last year. We’re going to reprise the model and make it more of a hybrid model but it’s going to be better than last year. So this year, we’re very excited to offer fireworks viewing opportunities in every quadrant of the city,” Dave Simon, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Thirty-five hundred tickets will be available for the fireworks at the Balloon Fiesta Park. Tickets must be bought online ahead of time. If a large outing still is not your cup of tea, the city will bring back last year’s model of shooting off fireworks from North Domingo Baca Park, Ladera Golf Course, and Tom Tenorio Park in the South Valley and at Expo New Mexico.

You are not allowed to gather at those locations but you can watch from your backyards or nearby areas. Summer fests are also back on the schedule. The first is in the heights, again at North Domingo Baca Park, and that’s on July 31, August 7 in Nob Hill, and August 14 at Ventana Ranch Community Park.

Events in Nob Hill and the westside will happen on the first two Saturdays in August, respectively. The city’s Arts and Culture Department says the events will also give local bands a chance to perform on the big stage.

“Without the lead time to book national acts, we are looking at is as an opportunity, to spotlight local talent and, frankly, to make you all the stars of the show. Just being able to be together to celebrate live music and to celebrate activities… that is the event,” said Hakim Bellamy, deputy director of the Arts and Culture Department.

There will also be food trucks, pop-up breweries, and activities for the whole family at all three summer fest events. Live music is also returning to Old Town over the Fourth of July weekend and to the ABQ BioPark. The city is also reminding people that we are under stage one fire restrictions which means people are not allowed to set off aerial fireworks.

The city says the 44th Army Band featuring the Jazz Collective and Breaking Brass from New Mexico’s National Guard will perform on Saturday, July 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the Westside Sound Big Band will perform on Sunday, July 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on summer fests or to purchase tickets when they’re available, visit cabq.gov/artsculture.

For more information on fireworks events and displays, visit cabq.gov/parksandrecreation/2021-firework-celebrations-displays.