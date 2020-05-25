City of Albuquerque to repaint ART lane red to prevent confusion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As people head back onto Central the forbidden ART lanes will look much different. Recently, KRQE New 13 told you about the new pin curbs to keep drivers from crossing into the bus-only lanes.

Now, a new lane color will pop up on a stretch of the route. The city of will soon begin repainting the ART lane red near the University of New Mexico.

The city tells the Albuquerque Journal that this is to help draw attention to the area where buses travel east and west in the same lane and where they’ve seen a spike in jaywalking. ART is scheduled to resume a regular schedule sometime in June.

