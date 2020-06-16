City of Albuquerque removes statue of Juan de Oñate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque removed a controversial statue of conquistador Juan de Oñate on Tuesday morning. On Monday, June 15, a male was shot during a protest for the removal of a statue of Oñate that’s located on Mountain and 19th Street.

Workers with the City of Albuquerque city crews were seen by a KRQE News 13 crew early Tuesday morning at the site of the statue. The statue was pulled down just before 10 a.m.

Mayor Keller stated on Monday night that the statue will be removed until the “appropriate civic institutions can determine next steps”. The man shot during the protest was last known to be in critical but stable condition.

The Albuquerque Police Department stated on Tuesday that 31-year-old Steven Ray Baca was arrested in connection to the shooting and is being booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on a charge of aggravated battery. The investigation remains ongoing.

