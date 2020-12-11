City to provide update on IDO and subsequent enforcement

Watch press conference live on this page at 2:30 p.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and city officials will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11 to provide an update on the Integrated Development Ordinance (IDO) and enforcement of smoke shops, massage parlors, and vacant storefronts. KRQE News 13 will live stream the conference on this page.

According to the City of Albuquerque, the Integrated Development Ordinance includes zoning and subdivision regulations to govern land use and development within the city and establishes the city’s system of planning. The ordinance is updated every year and updates from 2019 became effective on November 2, 2020.

The City of Albuquerque offers an IDO map that provides details on land use and zoning regulations.

