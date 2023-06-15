ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque park is getting a first-of-its-kind attraction, which also sets a state record. Tucked away in the southeast corner of the city is the new Juan Tabo Hills Park, just west of Four Hills. This million-dollar park is five years in the making and continues to grow. With two new features descending on its landscape.

“This is going to add two really exciting embankment slides to the park,” said director of Parks and Rec for the city, Dave Simon.

The city’s Parks and Rec department is working on a pair of slides down an 80-foot embankment, with a 100-foot ride from top to bottom, making them the largest slides in the state of New Mexico according to the city.

“We wanted to use Mother Nature here. We want to use the features that the land was offering to us here at this site. So the notion of embankment slides is sort of a growing trend and Parks and Recreation around the country,” said Simon.

Between the slides is a 94 steps stairway, which will include handrails when it’s finished. The first slide is nearly complete. Its counterpart, which will be enclosed, will mirror it on the other side of the steps. The city says that slides are safe for kids five to 12 and are not meant for adults.

“I’m really a little bit more concerned about adults behaving badly at this park and at this slide once we open it.”

As for when kids can start using them, the expected opening is the end of this summer. The city says they are planning another phase of the project, with a dog park and greenery on the other side of the street.