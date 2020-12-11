City of Albuquerque to live stream lighting of Angel Tree

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City of Albuquerque and the nonprofit organization Guardians of the Children are presenting the fifth annual Angel Tree lighting on Friday, December 11 at 5 p.m. KRQE News 13 will stream the event live on this page.

The tree lighting celebrates the young lives the community has lost to violence and abuse. This year, the community is asked to honor those lives by watching the event from home due to the pandemic and the current public health order.

The event will feature Mayor Tim Keller, Albuquerque city councilors, Guardians of the Children, the Albuquerque Police Department, Albuquerque Fire Rescue, Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce, and the family members of children that have been lost.

The Guardians of the Children is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to recognize and react to child abuse and to educate the public to do the same. According to a press release from the City of Albuquerque, the late City Councilor Ken Sanchez was an advocate for this event with the Guardians of the Children, and this year, his life will also be celebrated.

