City of Albuquerque to live stream concerts at the BioPark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s venues may be closed to the public or opened with limited capacity, however, the city is showcasing local musicians at one of its beloved spaces. CABQ Cultural Services Community Events Manager Bree Ortiz discusses what the city is doing to live stream concerts at the BioPark.

Kicking off the series, The Art of Jazz with Tracey Whitney will be performing to an at-home audience from the ABQ BioPark’s Botanic Garden on Thursday, July 16 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Thursday, July 23, local reggae-rock group Reviva will perform from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You can watch the live stream of the concerts on GovTV’s channel 16, on the city’s YouTube page, or on the ABQ BioPark’s Facebook page.