City of Albuquerque to increase pool fees beginning in July

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’ll cost a little more to go to city-owned pools in Albuquerque. The city is increasing the fees at its 14 pools and five splash pads for the first time since 2017.

Starting July 1, adults will now pay $3, teens $2.75, children $2.25, seniors $1.50 and toddlers $1. Monthly and yearly fees are also increasing. The city says the increase is necessary to keep up with demand and maintenance of the facilities.

Splash pads will for the most part stay free to the public, excluding the brand-new splash pad at Wilson Pool, which will be free with regular admission to the pool. The Albuquerque city council approved these changes as part of the FY 2022 budget.

