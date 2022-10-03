ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is hosting a junk jog later this month. The jog is being dubbed a “plogging” event. The term coined in Sweden is a combination of jogging and picking up litter.
At the event, ploggers will jog a one-mile loop while picking up litter along two bosque trails. There will be stops where volunteers will exchange filled-garbage bags with water. The event is on Oct. 27.