ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is hosting a junk jog later this month. The jog is being dubbed a “plogging” event. The term coined in Sweden is a combination of jogging and picking up litter.

At the event, ploggers will jog a one-mile loop while picking up litter along two bosque trails. There will be stops where volunteers will exchange filled-garbage bags with water. The event is on Oct. 27.