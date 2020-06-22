City of Albuquerque to hold Virtual Burque City Pollination Celebration

FILE – In this July 8, 2015 file photo a bumblebee gathers nectar on a wildflower in Appleton, Maine. A United Nations sponsored scientific mega-report warns that too many species of pollinators are nearing extinction. These are bees, butterflies, even some birds and 20,000 other species that are crucial to the worlds food supply. (AP […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -The City of Albuquerque, Bee City USA, and Wild Friends are hostingan interactive version of the 4th Annual Burque City Pollination Celebration. The event will take place from Wednesday, June 24 to Sunday, June 28 and will feature live-streamed musical performances, kids activities and virtual discussions about pollinators that are found in the Middle Rio Grande Valley.

This celebration is an event for all ages. This year, the event will be held in a virtual format and will allow participants to discover night pollinators, the art of bee keeping and will also feature virtual tours of the Open Space Visitor Center and ABQ BioPark.

The event is free and open to everyone of all ages. For additional information, visit the City of Albuquerque’s website.

Virtual Burque City Pollination Celebration Schedule:

Wednesday, June 24 Pollination Celebration Kickoff

9:00 am – 9:30 am Welcome to the 4th Annual Burque Bee City Pollination Celebration!

10:00 am – 11:00 am Exploring Wild Bees in New Mexico with Dr. Olivia Carril.

5:00 pm – 6:00 pm It Takes Two to Tango: Attraction, Deception, and Mutualism Between Native Plants and their Pollinators.



Thursday, June 25 Pollination Celebration Day Two

10:00 am – 11:00 am DIY Terrarium activity with the ABQ BioPark. View video

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm Pollinators in Decline: Why it Matters & What We Can Do with Anna Walker.

5:00 pm – 6:00 pm Virtual Pollinator Tour of the Botanic Garden with Jason Schaller, Entomologist and Maria Thomas, Curator of Plants, of the ABQ BioPark.



Friday, June 26 Pollination Celebration Day Three

9:30 am – 10:00 am Amigos del Polen actividad divertida para los niños con Brianda Reza del Open Space Visitors Center.

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm Learn to make natural weed killer using common household items.

6:00 pm – 7:00 pm Concert by local, award-winning indie Folk Americana Français duo, Bébé La La.



Saturday, June 27 Pollination Celebration Day Four

9:30 am – 11:00 am Hands in the Bee Hive! tour at the Open Space Visitor Center followed by a Q&A with Anita Amstutz and Amy Owen.

11:00 am – noon Harvesting Consciousness: Food, Honeybees, and Watersheds and a Q&A with Anita Amstutz.

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm “Let’s Sing!” concert with singer/songwriter Seth Hoffman live-streamed from Haifa, Israel. View concert.

8:30 pm Pollinators on the Nightshift: Moths and More! with Kaitlin Haase of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation.



Sunday, June 28 Pollination Celebration Day Five