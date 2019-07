ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The City of Albuquerque is expected to give an update on ART.

The city’s Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Rael will join the Albuquerque Police Department as they’re expected to discuss the start of driver training. They will also touch on the launch of education efforts to get drivers ready to navigate ART lanes.

The update is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday. KRQE will provide updates as they are made available.