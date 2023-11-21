ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For 60 years, Los Altos Park has been a cornerstone of the Eubank and Interstate 40 area. After years of trash buildup and homeless camping in the park, this facelift is almost complete.

“I think Los Altos Park needed and deserved a little love and a significant facelift and renovation,” said Dave Simon, director of the City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department. “So this second phase that renovation is basically everything that is west of the Los Altos pool. So between Los Altos pool, and the intersection at Easterday and Lomas Boulevard, and then even a little bit further west than that.”

Phase one of the renovation project was completed this past summer. A total of $13 million dollars from GO bonds paid for new softball and baseball fields and a new path through the park.

The $10 million second phase will begin in 2024 and will bring something that the city hasn’t seen before, a BMX pump track

“It’s guys on bicycles, not pedaling, just conserving their momentum up and down through the bands. It’s really very cool to watch,” said Dan Mayfield with the Department of Municipal Development for the city.

The city also plans to add a new playground and completely redo the dog park on the south side. “We’re very optimistic that we’re going to make huge progress on the project in 2024; there will probably be a twelve to sixteen-month construction schedule,” said Simon.

The city also intends to update other softball fields around the city.