City of Albuquerque taking requests for Little Free Libraries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Does your neighborhood need more books? The City of Albuquerque would like to know where to deploy its “Little Free Libraries.”

The city has 21 newly built library boxes thanks to a partnership with the Albuquerque Woodworkers Association, the Community Group ABQ Crew and Red Planet Books. They are now taking applications from neighborhoods interested in hosting one of the free book-sharing sites.

Priority will be given to low-income areas, neighborhoods near Title-1 schools and those without easy access to public libraries. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, February 19.