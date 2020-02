ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Do you know someone who deserves to be recognized for giving back to the community?

The city is taking nominations for its 2020 Volunteer of the Year awards, highlighting adults, youth and organizations that make Albuquerque a better place. The nominating deadline is March 13.

The winners will be honored during the Mayor’s Day of Recognition ceremony on April 24.

To submit a nomination, click here.