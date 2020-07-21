City of Albuquerque still focused on education rather than issuing mask citations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to face coverings the city of Albuquerque says it’s still focused on education rather than enforcement. Last week, the city announced it was giving the power to write citations to 75 non-police officers including security guards and fire marshal employees. Five days later, they still have not written any citations.
Related Content:
- Albuquerque emergency declaration authorizes new face covering enforcement plan
- Is New Mexico’s public health order of mandatory masks being enforced?
- Taos makes masks mandatory in town limits
- Are you doing it wrong? Dr. David Scrase demonstrates how to properly wear a mask
- Big spike in COVID-19 cases seen among young people in New Mexico
- COVID-19 in New Mexico: What does recovered mean?
- Employee asks man to wear mask in store, man punches him