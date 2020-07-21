City of Albuquerque still focused on education rather than issuing mask citations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to face coverings the city of Albuquerque says it’s still focused on education rather than enforcement. Last week, the city announced it was giving the power to write citations to 75 non-police officers including security guards and fire marshal employees. Five days later, they still have not written any citations.

