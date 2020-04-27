City of Albuquerque starts road work on Rio Grande between Central and I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man says it was just a typical day at the local co-op until a woman came into the store and put his health at risk. Now, he's hoping his story can be a warning to others. People come in and out of the La Montañita Co-op in Nob Hill all day and many of them are wearing masks. On Saturday, an Albuquerque man says he forgot his mask and says another customer gave him a rude reminder on why he shouldn't leave home without it.

"I was standing in line. A lady walked passed me, removed her mask, coughed in my face, put her mask back on and continued walking," says Marco Roybal. He says the woman told him she was tired of people not wearing masks out in public. That's when Roybal pulled out his camera to take a photo of the woman, who then flipped him off.