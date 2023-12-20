ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department has started a routine winter project aimed at reducing wildfire risk in the Bosque.

The project will include both the east and west sides of the Bosque from just north of Central Avenue to Bridge Boulevard and Cesar Chavez. Officials say that part of the forest has seen numerous wildfires varying in size and severity over the past few years. The goal is to treat around 400 acres and remove non-native and invasive plants.

“We are going to thin the forest, so we are removing invasive species. We have certain target species including Siberian elm, Russian Olive, tree of heaven, and we’re cutting those trees down and removing that fuel wood from the forest,” said Dustin Chavez-Davis, open space project coordinator.

Officials plan to continue the project until April of next year, and some trails will be closed as the work continues. This project is funded by a nearly $1 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA), administered through the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.