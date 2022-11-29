ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Parks and Recreation Department has settled on a plan for more than 20 acres of recently purchased property along the bosque. Back in March of 2021, the city of Albuquerque purchased the 23-acre Poole property for almost $7 million. The property, which borders the bosque at the city’s San Antonio Oxbow wetlands south of Montano, was slated to become a subdivision.

Mary Sanchez lives in Albuquerque and walks by the open space every day. “I’m glad that the mayor decided…everybody wanted it as a space and we have a lot of houses already,” she said.

Now, there are plans to design a low-impact recreation area with a trail corridor, making it more publicly accessible while protecting the ecology of the site. “I know that everybody hangs around over there where the bosque is, you know? You’d be surprised how many people and animals are there,” Sanchez continued.

After purchasing the property, the city has done cleanup events, walking tours, surveys, and listening sessions for community input on the open space project options. The city has chosen a preferred concept design that will look at adding picnic tables, trail connections and addressing some of the drainage issues off Namaste Road.

Colleen McRoberts is Albuquerque’s Open Space Superintendent. She says, “The other thing we’ve talked about is having facilities like restrooms, having a lot of educational, interpretive signage, and having an outdoor gathering area where you know, people can gather in shade with the beautiful views to learn about this important place.”

The plan still needs some work and then needs approval from the Open Space Advisory Board and the Environmental Planning Commission. McRoberts explains, “The Oxbow Bluffs property is still fenced off. In the future, when we have that open, people will be able to park there, access a new trail system, see these beautiful views, go to the gathering areas, and just really enjoy this beautiful new open space that was supported by everyone in our community.”

No word yet on the cost of the San Antonio Oxbow Bluffs project. The city is hoping to get started on it next year.