City of Albuquerque shares current facts on proposed Gateway Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The City of Albuquerque’s Gateway Center plans to assist people experiencing homelessness and help find them permanent housing. Family and Community Services Director Carol Pierce visits the set to provide information on the center.

Carol explains that in December, the city held a community event that 180 people attended to provide their thoughts on the center. That was followed by a survey that 3,200 people responded to in addition to gatherings that allowed sheltered and unsheltered individuals to participate in focus groups.

Information gathered from these events and groups were compiled in a report that showed 150 locations that residents had suggested and analyzed those sites. The report analyzed criteria including the site’s location with respect to services, neighborhood impact, proximity to transportation.

Three possible sites were selected for the center: UNM owned land near the Frontage Road by I-25 across from the state laboratory, the old Lovelace hospital site at Gibson and San Mateo, and I-40 and Second Street in the area of Coronado Park.

“We would like to break ground in the next year so we hope this spring a decision will be made so we can move forward,” said Carol. “What’s most important is, I think everybody agrees, we need to do better for people experiencing homelessness. Our shelter 20 miles outside of town is meeting a need, but we need something more centrally located.”

At a minimum, the shelter is estimated to house about 300 people which could be in one structure or one location with multiple buildings. Additional information on homeless services and Gateway Center planning can be found on the City of Albuquerque’s website.