City of Albuquerque settles lawsuit over former Lovelace Hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has agreed to pay another $2 million for the Gibson Medical Center, raising the price tag now to $15 million. The Albuquerque Journal reports the City’s attempted purchase of the property last year triggered a lawsuit challenging the sales price.

However, a spokesperson for the City says they’ve reached a settlement that sets the price at the appraised value. The City plans to make the former Lovelace Hospital into a Gateway Center for the homeless.